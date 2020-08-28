Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 10,254 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 83,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 512,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 71,118 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 452,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 32,495 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 172,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,144,000 after buying an additional 21,715 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SASR stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SASR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.