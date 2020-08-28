Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 236.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MCY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of MCY opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $818.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.71 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 96.92%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

