Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $256,000 Investment in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDGL. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 40,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 95,564 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,634 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 59,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,018,000 after acquiring an additional 49,622 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,721 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $105.83 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $786,094.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

