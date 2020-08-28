Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,698 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Covanta were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Covanta by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Covanta by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,685.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVA opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 1.24. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $17.97.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.27 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covanta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

