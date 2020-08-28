Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $257,000 Investment in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,347,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

NYSE KAI opened at $115.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.86 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $120,756.16. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $121,499.07. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.