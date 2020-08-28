Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,336,000 after purchasing an additional 813,697 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,852,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,575,000 after purchasing an additional 446,754 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,296,000 after purchasing an additional 262,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 205,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,665,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,246,000 after purchasing an additional 179,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NWBI opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on NWBI. B. Riley began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.