Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Schrodinger by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,423,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the second quarter worth approximately $8,470,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the second quarter worth approximately $9,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $63.43 on Friday. Schrodinger Inc has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jenny Herman sold 1,000 shares of Schrodinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Friesner sold 500,000 shares of Schrodinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $31,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,562,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,751,395 shares of company stock valued at $177,653,636.

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

