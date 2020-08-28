Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zuora were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

ZUO stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. Zuora Inc has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $27,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $27,628.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.