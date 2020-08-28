Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 7,707 Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 202,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Paradigm Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of ZYME opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.01. Zymeworks Inc has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.