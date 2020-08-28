Arizona State Retirement System Sells 475 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,959 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 451,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 420,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 193.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 379,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

