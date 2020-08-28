Arizona State Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,598 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PDC Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

PDC Energy stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. PDC Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.