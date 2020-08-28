Arizona State Retirement System Sells 437 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPI opened at $24.82 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.29). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPI. Mizuho cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

