Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Materion by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Materion by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $77,194.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTRN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Materion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Materion stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13. Materion Corp has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.55 million. Materion had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

