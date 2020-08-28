ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 33.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $280.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HMHC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.20.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

