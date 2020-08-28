ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCF. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 4,722.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24,413 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 572.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $1.74 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $4.79.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

