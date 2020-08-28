ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,341,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 413,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 134,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XERS stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.06. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XERS. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.