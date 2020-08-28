ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 1,180,401 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 211,544 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 198,433 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other W&T Offshore news, CEO Tracy W. Krohn bought 190,849 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $410,325.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,604 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,928.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255,177 shares in the company, valued at $561,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 515,429 shares of company stock worth $1,113,903. 34.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $334.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 3.18.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.04 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. Analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

