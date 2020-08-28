ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,588 Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 349,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Newpark Resources by 390.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 137,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 109,382 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Newpark Resources by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 225,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $2.00 on Friday. Newpark Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $190.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Newpark Resources Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

