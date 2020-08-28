ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,299,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 361,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 145,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 83,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 894,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 87,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ARLO stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.52. Arlo Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

