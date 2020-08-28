ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,827 Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

MNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Mallinckrodt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.

Shares of NYSE MNK opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 3.29. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $700.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.19 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a positive return on equity of 34.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.