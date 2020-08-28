ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV increased its holdings in Viewray by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Viewray by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the first quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viewray by 77.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viewray by 41.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viewray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.19.

Viewray stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Viewray Inc has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $395.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Viewray Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Viewray Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

