ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Aug 28th, 2020

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 75.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 70.0% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $213.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Verastem Inc has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $4.67.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verastem Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,161,300 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $2,218,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Verastem from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

