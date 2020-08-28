ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,671 SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,671 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 113.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 28.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $3.23 on Friday. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $257.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

SXC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.