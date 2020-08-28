ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,237 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the second quarter worth about $3,218,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 800,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 269,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 260,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 239,861 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 361,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 198,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $431,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBC opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. ORBCOMM Inc has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $314.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.18.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.