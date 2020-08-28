ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,140 New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,299,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 635,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 38,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 76,504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,176,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 82.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 292,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

SNR stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

SNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.