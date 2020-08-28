ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,257 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,257 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 40.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

SLCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $4.44 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.