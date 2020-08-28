ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

GLYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.52. GlycoMimetics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

