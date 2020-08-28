ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,084 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileiron during the first quarter worth $55,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOBL opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mobileiron Inc has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.54 million, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The firm had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Mobileiron’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOBL shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other Mobileiron news, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $733,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,010.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,682.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

