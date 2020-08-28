ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,399,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,088,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 199,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 167,734 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 366,218 shares in the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central European Media Enterprises alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CETV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Central European Media Enterprises stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 33.21%.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Central European Media Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central European Media Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.