ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 103.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 213.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 31.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. MEI Pharma Inc has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $274.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

