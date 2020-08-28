ProShare Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Stake in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 118.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 348,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Conduent by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Conduent by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Conduent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $774.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

