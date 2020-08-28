ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $57,000 Position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $8.07 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.