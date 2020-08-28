ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,771 MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 248,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 28.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 25.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 26.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.32. MRC Global Inc has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.81 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

