ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 165,946 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after buying an additional 1,834,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,116.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,839,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 3,524,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,553,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,117,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $570.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.47.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.17. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.