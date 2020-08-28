ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 31.1% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 57,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $141,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

DRRX stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.13 million, a P/E ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. DURECT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.76 million. Equities analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DURECT in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

