ProShare Advisors LLC Has $64,000 Stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 1,329,060 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 349,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 6.75. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.12.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 164.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $29,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $90,386 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.