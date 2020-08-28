11,733 Shares in Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chiasma by 799.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chiasma by 166.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Chiasma by 24.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chiasma in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chiasma by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

CHMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chiasma in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

In other news, CEO Raj Kannan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $71,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHMA opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.39. Chiasma Inc has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Chiasma Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

