ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,934 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCEL. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. FuelCell Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $642.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.01.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a negative net margin of 138.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCEL. ValuEngine downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

