Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $283.00 at Barclays

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $274.00 to $283.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.63.

ADSK stock opened at $243.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.32 and a 200-day moving average of $203.60. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 291.52%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

