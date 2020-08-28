Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) to Hold

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Pampa Energia has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. The company has a market cap of $693.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.93. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pampa Energia by 177.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pampa Energia by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Pampa Energia in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Pampa Energia by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Pampa Energia by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pampa Energia (PAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.