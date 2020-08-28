Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $5.10 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31. The firm has a market cap of $337.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.57. As a group, research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.