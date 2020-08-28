Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nextdecade in a research report on Sunday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $1.39 on Friday. Nextdecade has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nextdecade by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nextdecade by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nextdecade by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 34,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nextdecade by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nextdecade by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

