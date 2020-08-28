Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Earning Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Media coverage about Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) has been trending negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Suzuki Motor earned a daily sentiment score of -2.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Suzuki Motor stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

