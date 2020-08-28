Comerica Bank Has $450,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HASI. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1,146.5% in the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 413,900 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,693,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after buying an additional 321,655 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,945,000 after buying an additional 233,799 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 168,110 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

