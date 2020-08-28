Comerica Bank Acquires 2,532 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IQIYI by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQ. Oppenheimer cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. New Street Research cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised IQIYI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. CLSA cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $19.61 on Friday. IQIYI Inc has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQIYI Inc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

