Comerica Bank Sells 1,103 Shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Enova International worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 191,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Enova International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Enova International by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 59,150 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enova International alerts:

ENVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $500.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.97. Enova International Inc has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $253.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. Enova International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enova International Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.