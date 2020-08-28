ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.12, a P/E/G ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,959. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,510 shares of company stock worth $329,125. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

