Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 297.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

SJR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. Shaw Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $938.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.80 million. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.0726 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

