Comerica Bank Has $458,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

MOO opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.97. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $69.40.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

