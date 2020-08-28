Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,965,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,332,000 after buying an additional 3,271,146 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,392,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,663,000 after buying an additional 1,986,991 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,449,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,250 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 54.2% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,318,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,409 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 244.7% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,618,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,858 shares during the period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.42.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $503,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,140.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.